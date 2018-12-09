WINCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (WC)

WINCOIN (CURRENCY:WC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, WINCOIN has traded up 97.9% against the US dollar. One WINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00020896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. WINCOIN has a market cap of $0.00 and $36,141.00 worth of WINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINCOIN alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About WINCOIN

WINCOIN (WC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. WINCOIN’s total supply is 451,276,343 coins. WINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wincoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINCOIN is wincoin.co.

WINCOIN Coin Trading

WINCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Crex24, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.