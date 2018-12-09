Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BBGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Beasley Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $65.15 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 6.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 100,045 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

