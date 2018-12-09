Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on DISH Network (DISH)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Shares of DISH opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.22.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DISH Network had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,203,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,111,479.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,337,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,882,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,230,000 after purchasing an additional 268,390 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,756,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,800 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 35.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 114,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,607.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 8.7% in the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,050,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

