Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,107,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $493,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $283,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $75.19 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $162,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,493,628.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,968,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,411 over the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

