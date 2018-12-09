Workday Inc (WDAY) Insider Sells $619,391.64 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $619,391.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Petros Dermetzis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Monday, September 17th, Petros Dermetzis sold 6,699 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $985,221.93.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $160.43 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.76. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Workday by 977.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,150,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,843,000 after buying an additional 2,857,657 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,598,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,083,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264,048 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,701,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 252,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Workday to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

WARNING: “Workday Inc (WDAY) Insider Sells $619,391.64 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/workday-inc-wday-insider-sells-619391-64-in-stock.html.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.