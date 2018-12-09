World Acceptance (WRLD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 17.26 and a quick ratio of 17.26. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.82.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $127.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.