World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) PT Raised to $87.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, FBN Securities raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

WWE stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. 1,484,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,222. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 1.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Kowal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,437,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,632,510.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,335,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

