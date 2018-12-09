XcelToken (XCEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $447,876.00

XcelToken (CURRENCY:XCEL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. One XcelToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last week, XcelToken has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. XcelToken has a total market cap of $447,876.00 and approximately $40,768.00 worth of XcelToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.58 or 0.02782469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00134798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00175357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.72 or 0.09398254 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000111 BTC.

XcelToken Token Profile

XcelToken’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. XcelToken’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,857,273 tokens. XcelToken’s official website is xceltoken.com. XcelToken’s official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XcelToken is /r/xceltrip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XcelToken Token Trading

XcelToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XcelToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XcelToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XcelToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

