Xencor (XNCR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Xencor in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xencor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $37.59 on Friday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,841,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,140.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $48,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth $2,378,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 107,128 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 16.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

