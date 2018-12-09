Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of XHR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,112. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,512.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

