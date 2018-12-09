Xperi Corp (XPER) Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Xperi worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Xperi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xperi by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 221,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. Xperi Corp has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $100.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/xperi-corp-xper-holdings-lifted-by-mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc.html.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.