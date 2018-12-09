XsunX (XSNX) vs. Shiner International (UECN) Head to Head Comparison

XsunX (OTCMKTS:XSNX) and Shiner International (OTCMKTS:UECN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get XsunX alerts:

XsunX has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiner International has a beta of -2.32, indicating that its share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of XsunX shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Shiner International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XsunX and Shiner International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XsunX $1.17 million 1.00 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Shiner International $76.33 million 0.01 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

XsunX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shiner International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XsunX and Shiner International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XsunX 0 0 0 0 N/A Shiner International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares XsunX and Shiner International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XsunX -1,166.78% N/A -12,398.26% Shiner International N/A N/A N/A

XsunX Company Profile

XsunX, Inc. engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. The company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. It also offers various energy production and management technologies; and energy storage systems comprising lithium batteries, charge/discharge controls, and demand charge management software products. It serves commercial and residential solar PV markets. The company was formerly known as Sun River Mining Inc. and changed its name to XsunX, Inc. in September 2003. XsunX, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Aliso Viejo, Colorado.

Shiner International Company Profile

Shiner International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) tobacco films, coated films, color printing products, advanced films, and water based coatings in Chinese China, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America. Its BOPP films are used in printing, lamination, and over-wrap packaging applications. The company also provides color printing services that consist of surface printing and reverse printing services used by consumer goods manufacturers and beverage companies. It serves food, tobacco, chemical, agribusiness, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, automotive, construction, graphics, music and video publishing, and other consumer goods industries. The company sells its packaging and anti-counterfeit plastic films, coated film, and color printing products through a network of distributors and converters. Shiner International, Inc. is headquartered in Haikou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for XsunX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XsunX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.