Yacoin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (YAC)

Yacoin (CURRENCY:YAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, Yacoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Yacoin has a market capitalization of $148,650.00 and $0.00 worth of Yacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00722952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00019258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00002029 BTC.

About Yacoin

YAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2013. Yacoin’s total supply is 121,719,152 coins. Yacoin’s official Twitter account is @YACCoin. Yacoin’s official website is www.yacoin.org. The Reddit community for Yacoin is /r/yacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Yacoin

Yacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

