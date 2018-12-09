YGGDRASH (YEED) Trading 10% Lower This Week

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $373,150.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.02711140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00133890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00176487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.98 or 0.09698900 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,912,116,975 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

