Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (YIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Yintech Investment an industry rank of 27 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

YIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yintech Investment by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Yintech Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Yintech Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YIN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,539. Yintech Investment has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $433.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of -0.83.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

