Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 1st Source Co. (SRCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.90 Million

Brokerages expect that 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) will announce sales of $78.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Source’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.40 million and the highest is $79.40 million. 1st Source reported sales of $74.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full-year sales of $310.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $311.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $322.70 million, with estimates ranging from $320.20 million to $325.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of SRCE stock remained flat at $$45.92 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,087. 1st Source has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 1st Source by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in 1st Source by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 198,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 1st Source by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

