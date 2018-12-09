Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post earnings per share of $2.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.56. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Maxim Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total value of $1,396,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 257.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.32. 432,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,687. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $177.24 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

