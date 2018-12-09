Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($3.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($21.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($21.10). The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

STRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of STRO opened at $10.27 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

In related news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,575,000. 39.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

