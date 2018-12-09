Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry Inc (TPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,145,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,405,000 after acquiring an additional 301,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,067,049 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,041,000 after acquiring an additional 294,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698,002 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $359,574,000 after acquiring an additional 965,693 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,915,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.33%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

