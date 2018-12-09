Zacks: Analysts Expect Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report sales of $95.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.20 million and the highest is $96.47 million. Amerisafe reported sales of $94.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year sales of $377.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $379.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $380.89 million, with estimates ranging from $372.20 million to $388.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.39 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 14.15%.

AMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

AMSF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 80,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,628. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.47. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $67.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,291 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $145,730.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,657.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,623 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $104,537.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,029.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after buying an additional 175,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

