Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLCM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

In related news, Director Jon P. Stonehouse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLCM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 384,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.