Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemours Co (CC) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.13. Chemours posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Chemours to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

NYSE:CC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Chemours has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,396,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,075,000 after buying an additional 561,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,119,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Chemours by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

