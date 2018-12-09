Zacks: Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post $314.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $318.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.34 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $361.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.11.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $107.59 and a one year high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

