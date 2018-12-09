Zacks: Analysts Expect Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.10 Million

Analysts predict that Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) will announce sales of $165.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will report full year sales of $622.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $627.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $722.45 million, with estimates ranging from $710.80 million to $734.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quintana Energy Services.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.50 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

QES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $8.90 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 75,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quintana Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QES traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.81 million and a PE ratio of -104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Quintana Energy Services has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.67.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

