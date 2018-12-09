Zacks: Analysts Expect Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.69. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Strategic Education to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

In other news, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $623,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,598.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $73,033.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,850 shares of company stock worth $7,773,495. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Strategic Education by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Strategic Education by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $5.86 on Friday, hitting $119.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Strategic Education has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $154.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

