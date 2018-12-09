Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $58.80.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Donna Jennings sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $401,918.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,396.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mehul R. Patel sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $36,522.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,355 shares in the company, valued at $483,587.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,291 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,391,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,165 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 7.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,245,000 after acquiring an additional 338,066 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,695,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,937,000 after acquiring an additional 932,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 69.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,173,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,751,000 after acquiring an additional 892,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment includes the operations of Ross University medical and veterinary schools, Chamberlain College of Nursing and Carrington.

