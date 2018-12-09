Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. D. R. Horton reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $486,157.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 2,033.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

