Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

PLAY traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. 1,149,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $464,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,183. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $246,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.