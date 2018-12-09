Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,979,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,597,851.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Carlson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $38,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

ETH opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.