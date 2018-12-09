Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.96 Million

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to post $113.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.20 million. Everi posted sales of $247.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $463.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $465.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $493.94 million, with estimates ranging from $483.06 million to $502.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRI. ValuEngine cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, EVP Edward Adam Peters sold 66,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $600,234.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at $547,115.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,708 shares in the company, valued at $202,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everi by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

EVRI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 658,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,221. Everi has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.45.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

