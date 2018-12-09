Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.06 Million

Brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to announce $87.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $87.24 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $113.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $384.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $384.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $392.28 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $392.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 526,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,492. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,410. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,221,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 322,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 27.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 306,538 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 18.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $204,000.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

