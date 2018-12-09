Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. Party City Holdco posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.77 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Party City Holdco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Party City Holdco from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,087. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

In related news, CEO James M. Harrison acquired 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,274.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 213,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $2,511,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 106,600 shares of company stock worth $1,115,078. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 300.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 17.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 23.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

