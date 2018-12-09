Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.36.

In related news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.64, for a total transaction of $1,410,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,375.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,813,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,773,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,880 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,233,000 after purchasing an additional 106,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,916,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,319. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $252.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

