Zacks: Brokerages Expect athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) to report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for athenahealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.57. athenahealth posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that athenahealth will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover athenahealth.

Get athenahealth alerts:

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.98 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.35%. athenahealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ATHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of athenahealth from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann set a $138.00 target price on athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of athenahealth in a report on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on athenahealth to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on athenahealth from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. athenahealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.71.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $280,414.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,912.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,504 shares of company stock worth $317,891. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in athenahealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,074,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in athenahealth by 116.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 442,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,372,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in athenahealth by 350.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,072,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in athenahealth by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,620,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,440,000 after buying an additional 207,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in athenahealth by 101.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,930,000 after buying an additional 136,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

ATHN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.16. The stock had a trading volume of 218,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,252. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. athenahealth has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $163.94.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on athenahealth (ATHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.