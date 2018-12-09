Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report sales of $5.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $5.67 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $19.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.10 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $30.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 156,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,236. The company has a market cap of $222.37 million, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.62. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,349.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $51,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,555.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,540 shares of company stock valued at $573,718. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

