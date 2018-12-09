Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) to report $2.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cna Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Cna Financial reported sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cna Financial will report full year sales of $10.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cna Financial.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Larry A. Haefner sold 11,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $542,117.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,674.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,072,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,605,000 after acquiring an additional 198,819 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,551,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 109,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 980,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,480,000 after acquiring an additional 151,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 159,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,750. Cna Financial has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.42%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

