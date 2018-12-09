Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) to Post -$0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65).

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 321,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,673. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.46 and a quick ratio of 18.46. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

