Zacks: Brokerages Expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report $622.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $627.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $616.10 million. FleetCor Technologies reported sales of $609.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 77,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.93. 662,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,076. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $180.15 and a fifty-two week high of $230.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

