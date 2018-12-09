Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report $5.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $9.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $11.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $38.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.75 million, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 70.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,262.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

PTGX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 105,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,298. The firm has a market cap of $162.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.30. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $23.97.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

