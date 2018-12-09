Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report $5.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $9.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $11.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $38.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.75 million, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 70.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,262.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

PTGX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 105,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,298. The firm has a market cap of $162.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.30. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $23.97.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply