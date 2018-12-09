Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (SAP) to Announce $1.78 EPS

Analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. SAP posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.89.

SAP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.72. 683,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,578. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP has a one year low of $98.83 and a one year high of $127.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 17.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 26.2% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

