Zacks: CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.15 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CooTek (Cayman) an industry rank of 81 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTK. KeyCorp began coverage on CooTek (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on CooTek (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

CooTek (Cayman) stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. CooTek has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that CooTek will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,549,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,106,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

