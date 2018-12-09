Zacks: HopFed Bancorp, Inc (HFBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given HopFed Bancorp an industry rank of 99 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HFBC shares. ValuEngine lowered HopFed Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HopFed Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFBC opened at $14.50 on Thursday. HopFed Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $96.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.40.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). HopFed Bancorp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Equities analysts expect that HopFed Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HopFed Bancorp stock. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. HopFed Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.5% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned 1.38% of HopFed Bancorp worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

