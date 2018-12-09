Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSCC. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.83. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $57,577.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,996.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi bought 20,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $113,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $152,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 205.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

