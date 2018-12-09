Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mastercard (MA) to Hold

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The stock have witnessed its 2018 move upward over the past 60 days. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions have aided revenue growth. The company is gaining from increase in switched transactions, cross-border volume and gross dollar volume from higher spending. However, escalating costs will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Also, Mastercard has been incurring quite high levels of costs under rebates and incentives, which remains a concern.”

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Shares of MA stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $149.17 and a 1 year high of $225.35. The firm has a market cap of $209.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

