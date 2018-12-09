Zacks Investment Research Lowers NovaGold Resources (NG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Shares of NG opened at $3.92 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In other news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 60,309 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $224,952.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 645,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,286.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,150.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,953 shares of company stock worth $2,255,823.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 23.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 385,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,783,786 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 799,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 27.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 118,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.