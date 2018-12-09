Zacks Investment Research Lowers SB One Bancorp (SBBX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SB One Bancorp is the holding company for SB One Bank a commercial bank. It offers financial products and services which includes checking and savings accounts, commercial and consumer loans, investment, insurance, fund transfer, cash management and online banking services. The company offers SB One Insurance Agency Inc. and wealth management services through Sussex Investment Services. SB One Bancorp, formerly known as Sussex Bancorp, is based in Rockaway, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded SB One Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NASDAQ:SBBX opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.34.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

In other SB One Bancorp news, Director Richard Branca bought 3,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,509.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $54,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,630.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,890 shares of company stock worth $228,707. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $10,141,000. Seidman Lawrence B bought a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $8,973,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

