Zacks Investment Research Lowers TEGNA (TGNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA benefits from higher paid-up subscribers, both MVPD and OTT subscribers, and increased revenues from political advertisements. Political revenues recorded an all-time high, including presidential election years and came well above the previous mid-term election in 2014. Additionally, TEGNA’s agreement to acquire two leading stations, WTOL and KWES, in Ohio and Texas is expected to boost its market share post acquisition, which is a positive. Moreover, Premion, which is helping the company reach customers beyond its traditional business, has expanded its reach to 200 markets from the earlier 39 markets. However, the company operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been grappling with declining advertising revenues. Moreover, shares have also underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

TGNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

TGNA opened at $12.69 on Thursday. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,314,000 after purchasing an additional 549,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TEGNA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 415,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in TEGNA by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

