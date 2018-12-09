Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to Buy

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

BXMT stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.06 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $28,153.58. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 79,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,271.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard W. Cotton bought 3,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $646,036.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $84,309 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 68,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

