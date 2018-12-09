Zacks: IZEA Worldwide Inc (IZEA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 29 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IZEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on IZEA Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

IZEA stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a negative net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

