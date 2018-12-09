Zacks: Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Park City Group an industry rank of 60 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park City Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Park City Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 627,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 62,295 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Park City Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $149.32 million, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Park City Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, analysts expect that Park City Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

